Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Terrorism and Defend Article 370's Abrogation in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the eradication of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir at an election rally in Kishtwar. Reaffirming that Article 370 is a thing of the past, Shah promised that the BJP would prevent the return of terrorism and safeguard reservations for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gulabgarh | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:08 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the eradication of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir during an election rally in the Kishtwar district's Padder-Nagseni assembly segment. Shah emphasized that Article 370 is now a part of history and will no longer be a part of India's constitution.

In his address, Shah criticized the National Conference-Congress alliance, asserting they will not form the J&K government. He praised the sacrifices of local residents since 1990 and promised to end terrorism definitively. Shah also paid homage to BJP and RSS leaders killed in terror-related incidents and criticized opposition parties for allegedly promising to release terrorists from prisons.

Shah highlighted the strengthened security measures, including arming village defense guards and Special Police Officers with modern rifles. During his second visit to the region, he urged support for BJP's candidate, Sunil Sharma, and reiterated that the BJP government would continue protecting the region's reservations and combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

