Chidambaram Asserts Unity in Haryana Congress Ahead of Elections

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram emphasized on Monday that the Haryana Congress remains unified as the state approaches its October 5 assembly elections.

Addressing the press, the former union minister criticized the BJP government on multiple fronts, including agriculture, the economy, and mounting state debt.

Chidambaram also announced that Congress would unveil its poll manifesto this week.

Polling for Haryana's 90 assembly seats is scheduled for October 5, with votes to be counted on October 8.

Chidambaram dismissed reports of infighting within the Haryana Congress, asserting that any competition among leaders would be healthy and that the party would campaign together once candidates are selected.

He expressed confidence in gaining the support of Haryana voters, highlighting that ten years is long enough for any party to be in power.

On BJP leader Anil Vij's claim for the chief ministerial post, Chidambaram said it indicated internal disunity within the state BJP, referencing the Lok Sabha election results as a disruptor.

He also criticized the BJP's handling of agriculture, noting the decline in farmer participation in the Fasal Bima Yojana scheme.

Chidambaram reiterated that Haryana's high unemployment rate and economic issues were indicative of the BJP government's failure.

He urged voters to support the Congress in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the need for a change in government.

(With inputs from agencies.)