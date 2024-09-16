Indian Navy's Commanders Review Maritime Security Amidst China's Expanding Influence

Top commanders of the Indian Navy are set to undertake a comprehensive review of India's maritime security challenges at a four-day conclave starting Tuesday. The meeting will address China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean and the recent attacks by Houthi militants in the Red Sea.

The conclave will also focus on operational preparedness, capability enhancement, indigenisation, and combat effectiveness. Discussions will include the ambitious theaterisation plan of the government and its impact on national security.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chiefs of the Indian Army and Air Force will engage with naval commanders. The forum aims to foster collaboration among the military services and advance the Navy's commitment to safeguarding India's maritime interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)