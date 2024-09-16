Indian Navy's Commanders Review Maritime Security Amidst China's Expanding Influence
Top commanders of the Indian Navy will hold a four-day conclave starting Tuesday to review maritime security challenges. Key topics include China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean, situation in the Red Sea, operational preparedness, capability enhancement, and the government's theaterisation plan. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and top military officials will address the conference.
- Country:
- India
Top commanders of the Indian Navy are set to undertake a comprehensive review of India's maritime security challenges at a four-day conclave starting Tuesday. The meeting will address China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean and the recent attacks by Houthi militants in the Red Sea.
The conclave will also focus on operational preparedness, capability enhancement, indigenisation, and combat effectiveness. Discussions will include the ambitious theaterisation plan of the government and its impact on national security.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chiefs of the Indian Army and Air Force will engage with naval commanders. The forum aims to foster collaboration among the military services and advance the Navy's commitment to safeguarding India's maritime interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli Defence Minister Urges Ceasefire: Tensions Rise Over Hamas Hostage Situation
Former PM Imran Khan May Face Military Trial, Hints Pakistan Defence Minister
Military Trial of Imran Khan: A Possibility Says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Emphasizes War Readiness for Peace Preservation
PoK residents should join India; unlike Pakistan, we consider them our own: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at election rally in J-K's Ramban.