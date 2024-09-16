Left Menu

Indian Navy's Commanders Review Maritime Security Amidst China's Expanding Influence

Top commanders of the Indian Navy will hold a four-day conclave starting Tuesday to review maritime security challenges. Key topics include China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean, situation in the Red Sea, operational preparedness, capability enhancement, and the government's theaterisation plan. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and top military officials will address the conference.

Top commanders of the Indian Navy are set to undertake a comprehensive review of India's maritime security challenges at a four-day conclave starting Tuesday. The meeting will address China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean and the recent attacks by Houthi militants in the Red Sea.

The conclave will also focus on operational preparedness, capability enhancement, indigenisation, and combat effectiveness. Discussions will include the ambitious theaterisation plan of the government and its impact on national security.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chiefs of the Indian Army and Air Force will engage with naval commanders. The forum aims to foster collaboration among the military services and advance the Navy's commitment to safeguarding India's maritime interests.

