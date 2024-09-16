Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Poised to Resign Amid AAP Leadership Shuffle
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to resign following a meeting with AAP MLAs on Tuesday. The party will discuss the appointment of a new chief minister. This leadership change comes shortly after Kejriwal’s release from Tihar jail. He insists he will not return to the role without public endorsement of his honesty.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to tender his resignation following a meeting with AAP MLAs on Tuesday morning, party officials have disclosed.
The MLAs' meeting will presumably cover the discussion of a new chief ministerial candidate. Kejriwal is scheduled to meet Lt Governor V K Saxena at 4:30 pm on the same day to submit his resignation. Official sources confirmed Saxena has set the meeting.
This development follows Kejriwal's recent release from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case. Kejriwal declared he would resign within 48 hours and called for early elections in Delhi. He emphasized he would not return to the chief minister's position until gaining a 'certificate of honesty' from the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Vijay Nair in Delhi Excise Policy Scam
SC grants bail to AAP's ex-communication in-charge Vijay Nair in money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy 'scam'.
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Vijay Nair in Excise Policy Case, AAP Declares 'Truth Prevails'
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Vijay Nair in Delhi Excise Policy Case
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Vijay Nair in Delhi Excise Policy Scam