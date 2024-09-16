Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Poised to Resign Amid AAP Leadership Shuffle

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to resign following a meeting with AAP MLAs on Tuesday. The party will discuss the appointment of a new chief minister. This leadership change comes shortly after Kejriwal’s release from Tihar jail. He insists he will not return to the role without public endorsement of his honesty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:54 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Poised to Resign Amid AAP Leadership Shuffle
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to tender his resignation following a meeting with AAP MLAs on Tuesday morning, party officials have disclosed.

The MLAs' meeting will presumably cover the discussion of a new chief ministerial candidate. Kejriwal is scheduled to meet Lt Governor V K Saxena at 4:30 pm on the same day to submit his resignation. Official sources confirmed Saxena has set the meeting.

This development follows Kejriwal's recent release from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case. Kejriwal declared he would resign within 48 hours and called for early elections in Delhi. He emphasized he would not return to the chief minister's position until gaining a 'certificate of honesty' from the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024