Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Poised to Resign Amid AAP Leadership Shuffle

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to tender his resignation following a meeting with AAP MLAs on Tuesday morning, party officials have disclosed.

The MLAs' meeting will presumably cover the discussion of a new chief ministerial candidate. Kejriwal is scheduled to meet Lt Governor V K Saxena at 4:30 pm on the same day to submit his resignation. Official sources confirmed Saxena has set the meeting.

This development follows Kejriwal's recent release from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case. Kejriwal declared he would resign within 48 hours and called for early elections in Delhi. He emphasized he would not return to the chief minister's position until gaining a 'certificate of honesty' from the public.

