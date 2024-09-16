Yogi Adityanath Blames Congress for India's Partition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday blamed the Congress for India's Partition, which led to the creation of Pakistan.

Launching a scathing attack on the grand old party during the inauguration of Siddheswari Temple in Barkathal, West Tripura, the UP CM claimed that those active in 1947 supported the Muslim League, which desperately wanted to divide India and Pakistan was born. He referenced the British attempt to divide Bengal in 1905, which was thwarted by public resistance, and suggested that a similar opposition to the Muslim League could have prevented the creation of Pakistan.

Yogi described Pakistan as ''destructive'' and likened it to cancer.

The UP CM also expressed concern on the recent unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh. ''What has happened in Bangladesh needs to be discussed. Who is responsible for this? We need to introspect,'' he added.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma were also present on the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)