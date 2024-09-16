Postmaster General DeJoy Pledges Timely Delivery of 2024 Election Ballots
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy reassured the public and election officials about the timely delivery of 2024 election ballots. In response to serious concerns raised by state and local officials about USPS's efficiency, DeJoy promised to address these issues through a conference call with state officials.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has committed to ensuring that all 2024 presidential election ballots are delivered promptly. DeJoy's assurances come in response to serious criticisms from about three dozen election officials who voiced concerns over USPS's current capabilities.
These officials cited issues such as processing facility operations, lost or delayed election mail, and inadequate front-line training that could hinder timely and accurate ballot delivery.
In a statement released Monday, DeJoy promised to address these specific issues by organizing a conference call with state officials to discuss and resolve the raised concerns.
