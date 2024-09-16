Tamil National Alliance Backs Sajith Premadasa in Tight Sri Lankan Presidential Race

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) officially announced on Monday that it will continue to support Sajith Premadasa, the opposition challenger, in the forthcoming Sri Lankan presidential election scheduled for later this week.

Senior leader Mavai Senathirajah revealed that during a political committee meeting held in the northern town of Vavuniya, the decision to back the 57-year-old Premadasa, currently the Leader of the Opposition, was reaffirmed.

Nevertheless, party leader S Sritharan subsequently declared his support for their joint candidate, P Ariyanethran, expressing his disagreement with the committee's decision. "I am not in agreement with this decision," Sritharan stated.

The TNA had previously announced last month their decision to field Ariyanethran as the unified Tamil candidate among the 38 contenders.

Political analysts believe that TNA's backing could significantly strengthen Premadasa's prospects in what promises to be a closely contested race.

According to an informal poll, Marxist JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake appears to be leading over both Premadasa and the current President, Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Projections indicate that a recount may be necessary to determine the winner, relying on the second preference votes cast by the electorate.

Voters are allowed to mark 1-3 against their preferred candidates, and the counting of second and third preference votes becomes essential only if no candidate achieves more than 50 percent plus one vote.

The TNA has a history of supporting main opposition candidates in past presidential elections.

In the 2019 presidential election, the TNA supported Premadasa, who was ultimately defeated by Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

