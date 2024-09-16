Left Menu

Ryan Routh: Suspect in Attempted Assassination of Former President Trump Charged

Ryan Routh has been charged with federal gun crimes following an alleged assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The charges include firearm possession by a felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:42 IST
Ryan Routh, the suspect in an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, faces federal gun charges, according to CNN and other U.S. media outlets.

Routh has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The charges follow a reported assassination attempt on Sunday.

