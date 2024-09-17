U.S. Strives for Revised Gaza Ceasefire Proposal with Egypt and Qatar

The United States is collaborating with mediators Egypt and Qatar to draft a revised ceasefire proposal for the ongoing war in Gaza, confirmed State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday. Efforts have been ongoing for weeks to craft a proposal that includes the release of hostages taken by Palestinian militant group Hamas since the conflict began on Oct. 7.

Miller informed reporters that Washington is diligently working with the mediators to finalize the proposal, ensuring it has the potential to lead to a definitive agreement. "While I can't provide a specific timeline, we are working expeditiously to develop this proposal," Miller stated.

Despite prolonged negotiations and a proposal from U.S. President Joe Biden in June, talks have yet to yield a ceasefire agreement. Key obstacles include Israel's demand to maintain forces in the Philadelphi corridor and the conditions for exchanging hostages for Palestinian prisoners. Miller confirmed these remain the main points of contention.

