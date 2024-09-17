Left Menu

Teamsters Union Set to Choose 2024 Presidential Endorsement

The 1.3 million-member Teamsters union, one of the largest in the U.S., is soon to decide on its endorsement for the 2024 presidential election. Having previously met with candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the union’s decision could significantly impact battleground states. Poll results from union members will guide the decision.

Updated: 17-09-2024 01:10 IST
The Teamsters union, representing 1.3 million members, is poised to decide its endorsement for the 2024 U.S. presidential election as early as Wednesday. Recent meetings with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and previous interactions with Republican rival Donald Trump have set the stage for this crucial decision, according to Teamsters President Sean O'Brien.

Most major unions, such as the AFL-CIO and United Auto Workers, have already endorsed Harris. However, the Teamsters' endorsement remains pivotal given its substantial membership and influence across the country. O'Brien addressed the Republican National Convention in July but criticized Trump for remarks on firing striking workers.

The union's executive board will review polling results from its members on Wednesday. O'Brien emphasized the need for a thoughtful decision, stating that various options are being considered. The Teamsters' endorsement is critical in battleground states like Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, potentially swaying the November 5 election. Discussions with Harris also touched on labor issues concerning Amazon's workforce and proposed union legislation.

