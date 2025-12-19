Bolsonaro's Heir: A Divisive Endorsement?

Brazil's political landscape is in flux as former President Jair Bolsonaro endorses his son, Flavio, for the 2026 presidential race, raising questions about his remaining influence. Bolsonaro, banned from office due to a coup plot, surprised many by supporting his eldest son over seasoned politicians like Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas.

Financial markets reacted negatively to the announcement, and skepticism persists among conservative powerbrokers and allies uncertain about backing the 44-year-old senator. The fragmented right-wing opposition could hamper efforts to challenge leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who remains strong in the polls.

Amidst divided support and a competitive political field, Flavio Bolsonaro has attempted to present himself as balanced and moderate, collaborating with centrist leaders and formulating market-friendly economic plans. However, ideological divisions and new political players threaten to further split Bolsonarismo, potentially benefitting Lula in the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)