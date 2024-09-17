Left Menu

Judge Upholds Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Ballot Presence in Wisconsin

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will remain on the Wisconsin presidential ballot following a judge's ruling. Kennedy had sought removal from key state ballots after suspending his campaign and endorsing Donald Trump. The judge cited Wisconsin statutes that prevent removal unless the candidate passes away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madison | Updated: 17-09-2024 03:52 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 03:52 IST
Judge Upholds Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Ballot Presence in Wisconsin
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
  • Country:
  • United States

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will remain on the presidential ballot in swing state Wisconsin, a judge ruled Monday, citing state statutes mandating candidates remain on the ballot unless they die.

Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke's decision blocks Kennedy's efforts to remove himself from ballots in key battleground states. Despite suspending his campaign in August and endorsing Donald Trump, Kennedy's name will stay on the ballots, influencing the tight race between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Kennedy, who argued that third-party candidates face discrimination, won a court order in North Carolina but the Michigan Supreme Court ruled to keep him on its ballot. Ehlke dismissed Kennedy's Wisconsin lawsuit, highlighting logistical issues with removing his name and noting many ballots were already printed. The presence of third-party candidates could impact the tight election in Wisconsin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024