Judge Upholds Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Ballot Presence in Wisconsin
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will remain on the Wisconsin presidential ballot following a judge's ruling. Kennedy had sought removal from key state ballots after suspending his campaign and endorsing Donald Trump. The judge cited Wisconsin statutes that prevent removal unless the candidate passes away.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will remain on the presidential ballot in swing state Wisconsin, a judge ruled Monday, citing state statutes mandating candidates remain on the ballot unless they die.
Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke's decision blocks Kennedy's efforts to remove himself from ballots in key battleground states. Despite suspending his campaign in August and endorsing Donald Trump, Kennedy's name will stay on the ballots, influencing the tight race between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
Kennedy, who argued that third-party candidates face discrimination, won a court order in North Carolina but the Michigan Supreme Court ruled to keep him on its ballot. Ehlke dismissed Kennedy's Wisconsin lawsuit, highlighting logistical issues with removing his name and noting many ballots were already printed. The presence of third-party candidates could impact the tight election in Wisconsin.
