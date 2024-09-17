Trump Blames Biden and Harris for Alleged Attempt on His Life Amid Heated Campaign
Donald Trump claimed without evidence that remarks made by President Biden and Vice President Harris inspired an alleged assassination attempt on him. Following the incident, Trump praised the Secret Service and criticized his political opponents. The event underscored the highly charged atmosphere of the ongoing presidential campaign.
Donald Trump alleged on Monday that comments by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had incited an attempt on his life, despite his own history of provocative rhetoric. Trump praised the Secret Service for their protection but didn't shy away from blaming his political opponents.
With 50 days left until the election and early ballots already being distributed, the 2024 presidential campaign is proving to be one of the most chaotic in history. Trump, following the incident in Florida, accused Biden and Harris of causing the violence against him.
Trump's statements mark a shift from his reaction to a similar incident in July, where he called for national unity. Authorities are investigating the motives behind the attempted attacks, as Trump continues to claim political motivation against him, accusing his rivals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
