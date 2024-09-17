Left Menu

Kharge Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Modi, Highlights Odisha Visit

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi good health and a long life on his 74th birthday. Modi will spend the day in Odisha to launch a social welfare scheme for women and unveil infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 08:40 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, celebrating his 74th birthday. Kharge voiced his hopes for Modi's continued good health and a long life.

Prime Minister Modi is slated to visit Odisha for the day, where he will inaugurate the state's newly-formed BJP government's social welfare scheme for women, 'Subhadra Yojana'.

Additionally, Modi will unveil several key infrastructure projects in the state, underlining his ongoing commitments to development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

