BJP Government Aims to Implement 'One Nation, One Election' Policy

The BJP-led NDA government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, plans to implement the 'one nation, one election' policy within its current tenure. Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed this at a press conference. The policy aims for simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies to streamline governance and reduce frequent election hurdles.

Updated: 17-09-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 12:03 IST
PM Narendra Modi addresses Session-1 on 'One Earth' at G20 Summit (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The BJP-led NDA government is determined to implement the 'one nation, one election' policy within its current tenure, as confirmed by Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. This falls under the government's major electoral promises aimed at synchronizing India's electoral process.

Addressing a press conference to mark the 100 days of the current term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah emphasized the need for simultaneous elections to eliminate frequent poll-related disruptions in governance. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also attended the press conference.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, in his Independence Day speech, stressed the importance of 'one nation, one election'. A high-level panel chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind recommended synchronized local body polls within 100 days and suggested 18 constitutional amendments to enable the policy. A Law Commission report is also likely to support simultaneous polls for all government tiers by 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)

