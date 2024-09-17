Atishi to Become Delhi's New Chief Minister After Kejriwal's Resignation

Senior AAP leader Atishi has been unanimously chosen as Delhi's next chief minister, following Arvind Kejriwal's proposal during a party meeting on Tuesday. The move comes after Kejriwal, recently released on bail, announced his resignation and requested early polls.

Atishi, a 43-year-old legislator with 14 portfolios, has been a key player in the AAP government, especially in the education sector. She is set to be the third woman chief minister of Delhi, succeeding Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj.

Kejriwal will formally inform Lt Governor V K Saxena of his resignation and Atishi's appointment. The Delhi Assembly will be convened on September 26 and 27 to facilitate the transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)