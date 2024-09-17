Left Menu

NDA Government's Key Achievements in First 100 Days

BJP President J P Nadda outlined the major accomplishments of the NDA government during its first 100 days in office, highlighting efforts aimed at improving the lives of Dalits, women, and youngsters. Celebrations for Modi's 74th birthday included a blood donation camp and an exhibition on the Prime Minister's life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:11 IST
BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday detailed the significant milestones achieved by the NDA government in its first 100 days under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Focusing on improvements for Dalits, youngsters, and women, Nadda emphasized Modi's dedication to national service.

During an event to commemorate Modi's 74th birthday at the BJP headquarters, Nadda hailed the Prime Minister as a 'great personality' committed to transforming the lives of citizens. He noted that Modi's resolve has translated into actionable achievements.

To mark the birthday, Nadda inaugurated a blood donation camp and an exhibition showcasing Modi's life. Key decisions of the Modi administration, such as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Unified Pension Scheme, and new smart cities projects, were highlighted. Central government departments are also preparing report cards to present their work from the first 100 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

