EU's New Line-Up: Key Commissioner Appointments

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has chosen Spanish politician Teresa Ribera as the bloc's next antitrust commissioner, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

Lithuanian Andrius Kubilius is set to take on a newly created defense portfolio. Additionally, Henna Virkkunen has been selected for security and tech sovereignty, while Stephane Sejourne will manage industrial strategy.

Each nominee must undergo a parliamentary hearing and receive approval from lawmakers in the European Parliament before taking office.

(With inputs from agencies.)