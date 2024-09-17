Left Menu

EU's New Line-Up: Key Commissioner Appointments

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has nominated Spanish politician Teresa Ribera as the new antitrust commissioner. Andrius Kubilius will handle the new defense portfolio. Other appointments include Henna Virkkunen for security and tech, and Stephane Sejourne for industrial strategy. All nominations need European Parliament approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:16 IST
EU's New Line-Up: Key Commissioner Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has chosen Spanish politician Teresa Ribera as the bloc's next antitrust commissioner, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

Lithuanian Andrius Kubilius is set to take on a newly created defense portfolio. Additionally, Henna Virkkunen has been selected for security and tech sovereignty, while Stephane Sejourne will manage industrial strategy.

Each nominee must undergo a parliamentary hearing and receive approval from lawmakers in the European Parliament before taking office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024