Indian Leaders Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 74th Birthday

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy 74th birthday. They expressed their congratulations on social media, praising Modi's leadership and his contributions to enhancing India's global standing.

Updated: 17-09-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:51 IST
Bhagwant Mann Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended their warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday.

Modi, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, received heartfelt messages from both leaders.

In a post on X, Mann congratulated Modi. Saini also praised the Prime Minister in a Hindi post, calling him a revered leader who has elevated India's global respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

