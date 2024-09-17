Atishi Takes Over: A New Chapter for Delhi

In a significant political development, AAP leader Atishi expressed heartfelt gratitude to her mentor, Arvind Kejriwal, upon being named the next chief minister of Delhi. She pledged to work under Kejriwal's guidance to safeguard the interests of the people against the BJP's alleged obstructions.

Atishi will become the third woman to serve as Delhi's chief minister, following Congress' Sheila Dikshit and BJP's Sushma Swaraj. Her appointment came after a unanimous decision by AAP MLAs, shortly after Kejriwal announced his resignation amid allegations and political strife.

Despite the mix of joy and 'extreme sadness,' Atishi remains committed to ensuring that Kejriwal returns to the chief minister's chair post the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. She emphasized the unique opportunities afforded by AAP, asserting her dedication to keeping essential public services operational in the face of political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)