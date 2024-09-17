Left Menu

Congress Questions PM Modi's Absence Amidst Manipur Ethnic Unrest

The Congress criticized Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Manipur, questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't visited the state or met local political leaders. Shah highlighted governmental efforts to ensure peace between Meitei and Kuki communities and mentioned the fencing of the Myanmar border to curb infiltration.

Updated: 17-09-2024 17:15 IST
Congress Questions PM Modi's Absence Amidst Manipur Ethnic Unrest
The Congress has sharply criticized Home Minister Amit Shah's statements regarding the situation in Manipur, demanding to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited the state or met with its political leaders if conditions are indeed as stable as Shah describes.

Addressing the press, Shah emphasized that the government is engaging with both the Meitei and Kuki communities to foster lasting peace and has started erecting a fence along the Myanmar border to prevent illegal infiltrations.

Shah insisted that apart from three days of recent turmoil, Manipur has been largely peaceful. However, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the absence of key state officials and the Prime Minister's continued non-engagement with the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

