New EU Commission Team Announced Amid Security and Competitiveness Challenges

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday introduced a new leadership team for the European Union's most influential institution, focusing on regional security, competitiveness, and growth over the next five years.

Lithuania's Andrius Kubilius will serve as the EU's inaugural defence commissioner, a position aimed at enhancing European military manufacturing capabilities in response to Russian aggression in Ukraine. Spain's Energy and Environment Minister Teresa Ribera will take on the role of antitrust chief, tasked with curbing the power of Big Tech while ensuring the EU meets its environmental objectives.

Von der Leyen emphasized the Commission's commitment to a competitive, decarbonised, and circular economy, pledging a fair transition for all member states. Addressing climate change remains central, but security and competitiveness have gained greater prominence due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The European Parliament will now conduct hearings for the nominees before they take office by year's end, coinciding with potential shifts in US-EU relations following the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.

