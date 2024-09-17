Tripura CM Saha Criticizes Congress as 'Dwindling Force' in State Politics

In a scathing critique, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday labeled the Congress as a 'dwindling force' in the state's political arena, dependent on communist allies for survival.

Saha's comments came during the inauguration of the state-level Swachhata Seva Campaign 2024. He took aim at Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, accusing him of making unfounded allegations in the Assembly to appear significant. Saha highlighted the BJP's focus on party discipline and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contributions to national development.

The Chief Minister cited Modi's achievements from universal health insurance to the revocation of Article 370, underlining the BJP's commitment to development, security, and patriotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)