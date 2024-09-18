Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Votes for Assembly Elections Seeking Statehood Restoration

Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir expressed confidence that people of Jammu and Kashmir will vote in large numbers to seek restoration of statehood and their rights during the recent assembly elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Wednesday voiced optimism, stating that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will turn out in large numbers to vote for the restoration of statehood and their rights.

Mir, contesting from the Dooru Assembly segment in south Kashmir, emphasized that the goal behind voting is to challenge the central government's influence in the region.

The elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, began with 24 constituencies across seven districts going to polls amid tight security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

