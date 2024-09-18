Left Menu

Trump and Modi: Tariffs, Trade, and Diplomacy

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet him during Modi's three-day visit to the U.S. Trump criticized India's import tariffs but praised Modi as a 'fantastic man.' The visit includes the Quad Leaders' Summit, a community event in New York, and a UN address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:53 IST
Trump and Modi: Tariffs, Trade, and Diplomacy
PM Narendra Modi addresses Session-1 on 'One Earth' at G20 Summit (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet him next week during Modi's three-day visit to the United States.

While criticizing India's import tariffs, Trump described Modi as a 'fantastic man.' Modi's visit, from September 21 to 23, includes the Quad Leaders' Summit, a community event in New York on September 22, and an address at the UN Summit of the Future on September 23.

Trump spoke about trade and tariffs during a town hall meeting in Flint, Michigan, noting that reciprocal tariffs would level the playing field. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi did not comment on Trump's statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024