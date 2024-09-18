Trump and Modi: Tariffs, Trade, and Diplomacy
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet him during Modi's three-day visit to the U.S. Trump criticized India's import tariffs but praised Modi as a 'fantastic man.' The visit includes the Quad Leaders' Summit, a community event in New York, and a UN address.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet him next week during Modi's three-day visit to the United States.
While criticizing India's import tariffs, Trump described Modi as a 'fantastic man.' Modi's visit, from September 21 to 23, includes the Quad Leaders' Summit, a community event in New York on September 22, and an address at the UN Summit of the Future on September 23.
Trump spoke about trade and tariffs during a town hall meeting in Flint, Michigan, noting that reciprocal tariffs would level the playing field. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi did not comment on Trump's statements.
