Trump and Modi: Tariffs, Trade, and Diplomacy

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet him next week during Modi's three-day visit to the United States.

While criticizing India's import tariffs, Trump described Modi as a 'fantastic man.' Modi's visit, from September 21 to 23, includes the Quad Leaders' Summit, a community event in New York on September 22, and an address at the UN Summit of the Future on September 23.

Trump spoke about trade and tariffs during a town hall meeting in Flint, Michigan, noting that reciprocal tariffs would level the playing field. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi did not comment on Trump's statements.

