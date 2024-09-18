Sanjay Singh Claims BJP Will Halt Free Schemes in Delhi

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged on Wednesday that, should the BJP gain power in Delhi, all existing free government schemes, including free electricity, mohalla clinics, and education, would be terminated. The saffron party, however, countered these allegations, accusing Singh of attempting to mislead the people.

Singh stated in a press conference that only Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is truly committed to providing these essential services and has been actively fighting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) opposition to maintain them.

The AAP government, under Kejriwal's leadership, has been offering free education, electricity, and medical services through mohalla clinics, among other benefits, to Delhi residents. Singh warned that if Kejriwal is replaced, these facilities might be discontinued by the BJP.

Highlighting the BJP's stance, Singh said, 'They insult the people of Delhi by calling these things freebies and argue against providing free amenities.' The focus now, he emphasized, is on the residents' choice regarding Delhi's future, hinting at the cessation of free education and healthcare services if Kejriwal is ousted.

Singh pointed to the poor condition of schools in BJP-ruled states, criticizing the party for failing to establish quality educational infrastructure. He cited the example of Gujarat, where despite 27 years of BJP rule, no schools have been constructed that the Prime Minister can proudly showcase.

Furthermore, Singh accused the BJP of attempting to dismantle the AAP by jailing its leaders on false corruption charges. Despite these challenges, he expressed confidence that the Delhi populace would support Kejriwal's return as chief minister.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Singh's assertions, stating that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had confirmed the continuation of free services, including electricity, water, and ration, mere months ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)