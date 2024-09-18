Left Menu

Delhi Congress Protests Against BJP Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Delhi Congress workers staged a demonstration at the state headquarters protesting against derogatory remarks by certain BJP leaders about Rahul Gandhi. The protest specifically targeted Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who accused Gandhi of being supported by extremists. The AICC has filed a police complaint regarding these comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:44 IST
A large number of Delhi Congress workers on Wednesday gathered at the state headquarters to stage a demonstration against objectionable remarks allegedly made by some BJP leaders about Rahul Gandhi, party officials confirmed.

The protest specifically targeted BJP leaders, including Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who, on Sunday, labeled Gandhi as the ''number one terrorist'' for being allegedly supported by individuals ''manufacturing bombs.''

The gathering outside the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office saw Congress workers raising slogans against these alleged ''objectionable'' statements. In response, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has also filed a police complaint addressing the recent remarks by leaders belonging to the ruling NDA that targeted the Opposition leader in Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

