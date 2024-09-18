BJP Ally Apna Dal (S) MLA Vinay Verma Ends Indefinite Strike After Police Transfers

Apna Dal (S) MLA Vinay Verma called off his indefinite strike on Wednesday after key police officials were transferred. The MLA had commenced his protest on September 10, accusing the Siddharthnagar Superintendent of Police of biased behavior.

The government's move to transfer the police officials led Verma to end his strike. "The government has respected my demands by transferring the officers," Verma told PTI.

Verma, however, remains resolute in seeking the removal of the Superintendent of Police. He intends to bring this issue up with the Chief Minister. The government's action has reportedly boosted public confidence and the aim to eradicate corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)