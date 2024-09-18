Left Menu

NDA Welcomes Government's Nod for Simultaneous Elections

The NDA has expressed strong support for the government's approval of recommendations for simultaneous elections. BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, view this move as a step towards greater governance efficiency. Despite strong opposition, efforts will be made to achieve parliamentary consensus for the constitutional amendment required.

NDA Welcomes Government's Nod for Simultaneous Elections
The ruling NDA has enthusiastically welcomed the government's decision to approve recommendations for simultaneous elections, viewing it as a significant stride towards efficient governance.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet has endorsed the high-level committee's proposals initiated by former president Ram Nath Kovind. This move, he asserted, would enhance development and save public funds.

Opposition parties, however, remain prepared to challenge the constitutional amendment necessary for implementing the simultaneous polls. BJP's allies have lauded the Cabinet's decision, emphasizing benefits like policy continuity and reduced electoral expenses.

