NDA Welcomes Government's Nod for Simultaneous Elections

The ruling NDA has enthusiastically welcomed the government's decision to approve recommendations for simultaneous elections, viewing it as a significant stride towards efficient governance.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet has endorsed the high-level committee's proposals initiated by former president Ram Nath Kovind. This move, he asserted, would enhance development and save public funds.

Opposition parties, however, remain prepared to challenge the constitutional amendment necessary for implementing the simultaneous polls. BJP's allies have lauded the Cabinet's decision, emphasizing benefits like policy continuity and reduced electoral expenses.

