Hungary's New Constitutional Amendment Stirs Widespread Controversy
Hungary's parliament has passed a controversial constitutional amendment allowing the government to ban LGBTQ+ public events. The decision, which critics describe as a move towards authoritarianism, was proposed by the ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition. The amendment also affects dual citizens posing security threats.
In a contentious move, Hungary's parliament has amended the constitution, enabling the government to impose a ban on public events organized by LGBTQ+ communities. Legal experts and critics have labeled this decision as a slide into authoritarianism, amid ongoing restrictions on LGBTQ+ rights.
The amendment was passed on Monday with 140 votes in favor and 21 against, reflecting the dominance of the ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Critics have accused Orban of autocratic governance tactics during his extended tenure.
In protest, opposition figures and activists attempted to block lawmakers from entering parliament but were removed by police. The amendment, now part of the constitution, includes provisions affecting dual citizens and further limiting public assembly rights.
