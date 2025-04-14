Hungary's Controversial Constitutional Amendment and its Impact on LGBTQ+ Rights

Hungarian lawmakers are on the brink of passing a contentious constitutional amendment. Critics argue that the amendment represents a harsh crackdown on assembly and expression freedoms, primarily targeting LGBTQ+ communities. The amendment would effectively codify a ban on LGBTQ+ public events, including the popular Budapest Pride.

The new law also threatens to limit the rights of transgender and intersex individuals by cementing traditional gender roles in Hungary's constitution. In addition, the government aims to suspend citizenship for those posing a threat to national security, particularly targeting individuals with dual citizenship outside the EU.

A wave of protests has erupted in response to these developments, with critics labeling the government's actions as fascism. Human rights organizations are urging the European Commission to intervene, as these measures mark a significant escalation in Hungary's efforts to suppress dissent and diminish human rights protections.

