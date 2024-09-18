Historic Turnout in First Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections Post-2019

More than 58 percent of the electorate in Jammu and Kashmir turned out to vote until 5 pm on Tuesday, giving a thumbs up to the union territory's first assembly election since 2019. The initial phase proceeded smoothly, marked by eager participation from voters across age groups.

Voting commenced at 7 am and continued steadily throughout the day. The first phase, involving 24 out of 90 seats, witnessed long queues at polling stations in both Kashmir Valley and Jammu. By 9 am, the turnout was 11.11 percent, reaching 58.19 percent by 5 pm, just an hour before polling concluded. Officials are optimistic that the final turnout might exceed the 60.19 percent recorded in the 2014 assembly elections.

The election marks the first assembly polls since the abrogation of Article 370 and the division of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories. Only a few clashes were reported, mainly between political workers in Bijbehara and D H Pora. Prime Minister Modi and other leaders urged citizens to vote, focusing on themes of youth empowerment and regional stability. Subsequent phases are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with results to be declared on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)