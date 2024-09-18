Left Menu

Sri Lanka Presidential Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Election

Sri Lanka's presidential candidates concluded their campaigns, promising economic recovery from a financial crisis. Over 17 million voters will choose a new president for a five-year term. Supported by IMF bailout, the economy is stabilizing. Candidates pledge various reforms, with results expected Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:36 IST
Sri Lanka Presidential Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sri Lanka's presidential candidates concluded their campaigns on Wednesday, pledging to revive the struggling economy ahead of Saturday's election. The island nation, recovering from a severe financial crisis, will see over 17 million voters deciding the next president.

Supported by a $2.9 billion IMF bailout, Sri Lanka's economy is showing signs of recovery, with a projected 3% growth this year. The country is negotiating a $12.5 billion debt restructuring with bondholders. President Ranil Wickremesinghe, one of the frontrunners, emphasized his policy achievements and ongoing debt negotiations.

Opposition figures, including Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Sajith Premadasa, focused on reducing poverty, fighting corruption, and promoting tourism and agriculture. The election results will be announced on Sunday, with the new president sworn in shortly after.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024