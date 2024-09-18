Sri Lanka Presidential Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Election

Sri Lanka's presidential candidates concluded their campaigns on Wednesday, pledging to revive the struggling economy ahead of Saturday's election. The island nation, recovering from a severe financial crisis, will see over 17 million voters deciding the next president.

Supported by a $2.9 billion IMF bailout, Sri Lanka's economy is showing signs of recovery, with a projected 3% growth this year. The country is negotiating a $12.5 billion debt restructuring with bondholders. President Ranil Wickremesinghe, one of the frontrunners, emphasized his policy achievements and ongoing debt negotiations.

Opposition figures, including Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Sajith Premadasa, focused on reducing poverty, fighting corruption, and promoting tourism and agriculture. The election results will be announced on Sunday, with the new president sworn in shortly after.

