Delhi LG Moves Kejriwal's Resignation, Atishi Set to Be Sworn in as New Chief Minister

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has submitted the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the claim letter for Atishi to assume the position, to President Droupadi Murmu. Sources confirmed this development on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony for Atishi is proposed for September 21.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, expressing her gratitude, stated that she is both honored by the trust placed in her by the outgoing CM Kejriwal and saddened by his resignation. She vowed to strive for Kejriwal's return as Chief Minister after the upcoming assembly elections.

"I would like to thank our popular CM of Delhi, AAP national convener, and my mentor - Arvind Kejriwal. It is only under his leadership and within AAP that a first-time politician like myself can rise to become the CM of Delhi. Had I been in any other party, an election ticket itself would have been doubtful," Atishi said. Atishi, 43, will be the third woman to serve as Delhi's Chief Minister.

Atishi is known for her significant contributions during her tenure as Advisor to the former Education Minister, Manish Sisodia, where she was instrumental in education reform in Delhi's government schools. Joining AAP at its inception, she played a crucial role in drafting the manifesto for the 2013 Assembly election and has served as a party spokesperson.

Representing the Kalkaji constituency, Atishi was appointed to the Delhi cabinet in March 2023 amidst the challenges faced by AAP following Manish Sisodia's arrest in the excise policy case. With Sisodia now released on bail, Atishi holds several key portfolios in the Delhi government.

As the new face of AAP, Atishi's immediate focus will be on leading the party into the assembly elections with the aim of retaining power in Delhi. The AAP has been pushing for early elections; the last assembly polls were conducted in early 2020.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal resigned from his position as Delhi's Chief Minister. (ANI)

