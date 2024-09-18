Left Menu

Delhi BJP MLAs Demand Question Hour in Assembly Session

Delhi BJP MLAs have requested the inclusion of the Question Hour in the upcoming two-day session of the Assembly. Atishi, the newly elected leader of the AAP legislature party, will likely prove her government's majority. The BJP aims to address various issues, including financial irregularities, during the session.

Updated: 18-09-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:17 IST
Delhi BJP MLAs on Wednesday called for the inclusion of the Question Hour in the forthcoming two-day session of the Assembly.

Atishi, who was elected as the leader of the AAP legislature party on Tuesday, is expected to demonstrate the majority of her new government during this session. Sources indicate she is likely to be sworn in as chief minister on September 21.

According to a statement by BJP legislature party leader Vijender Gupta, the party has resolved to advocate for the inclusion of Question Hour in the Delhi Assembly session scheduled for September 26-27.

