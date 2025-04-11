Vigilance Inquiry Launched into Delhi Government School Constructions

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma has mandated a vigilance inquiry into the construction of government-run schools, following reports of structural issues during an inspection in Palam.

Residents raised concerns about waterlogging, and a school principal reported leaks, prompting Verma's action against constructions by previous administrations.

The probe encompasses tender processes, maintenance contracts, and detailed reviews of past work. Verma will extend visits to Najafgarh Surakpur Road for further assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)