Vigilance Inquiry Launched into Delhi Government School Constructions

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma has initiated a vigilance inquiry into government school constructions in response to complaints about waterlogging and structural issues. The investigation will focus on contracts and past government works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma has mandated a vigilance inquiry into the construction of government-run schools, following reports of structural issues during an inspection in Palam.

Residents raised concerns about waterlogging, and a school principal reported leaks, prompting Verma's action against constructions by previous administrations.

The probe encompasses tender processes, maintenance contracts, and detailed reviews of past work. Verma will extend visits to Najafgarh Surakpur Road for further assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

