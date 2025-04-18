Audit Controversy: AAP Accuses BJP-Led Delhi Government of Misleading Public

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has levelled serious allegations against the BJP-led Delhi government, accusing it of deceiving the public regarding the auditing of private school accounts.

At a press conference, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj outrightly dismissed the claims of auditing over 650 schools as a 'blatant lie.' Bharadwaj demanded the government make the audit reports publicly accessible to verify the claims. He further criticized the lack of action against errant schools, questioning if any were found faulty and if penalties were imposed.

The allegations have triggered a political row, intensifying the debate on transparency and regulatory practices within Delhi's educational landscape. While Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood boasts audits contrasting with AAP's tenure, the ongoing feud over school fee hikes and accountability persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)