Audit Controversy: AAP Accuses BJP-Led Delhi Government of Misleading Public
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accuses the BJP-led Delhi government of falsely claiming to have audited over 650 private schools. AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj demands the audit reports be made public, challenging the legitimacy of the government's claims and highlighting alleged inaction on issues within private schools.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has levelled serious allegations against the BJP-led Delhi government, accusing it of deceiving the public regarding the auditing of private school accounts.
At a press conference, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj outrightly dismissed the claims of auditing over 650 schools as a 'blatant lie.' Bharadwaj demanded the government make the audit reports publicly accessible to verify the claims. He further criticized the lack of action against errant schools, questioning if any were found faulty and if penalties were imposed.
The allegations have triggered a political row, intensifying the debate on transparency and regulatory practices within Delhi's educational landscape. While Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood boasts audits contrasting with AAP's tenure, the ongoing feud over school fee hikes and accountability persists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Landmark Waqf Amendment Bill Promises Transparency and Efficiency
Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: A New Era for Waqf Transparency
BlackRock's Strategic Bid for Panama Ports Faces Audit Hurdles
Le Pen's Conviction Sparks Transparency Debate in EU Parliament
Waqf Amendment Bill Stirs Debate: A Step Towards Transparency or Constitutional Assault?