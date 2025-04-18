Left Menu

Audit Controversy: AAP Accuses BJP-Led Delhi Government of Misleading Public

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accuses the BJP-led Delhi government of falsely claiming to have audited over 650 private schools. AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj demands the audit reports be made public, challenging the legitimacy of the government's claims and highlighting alleged inaction on issues within private schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:11 IST
Audit Controversy: AAP Accuses BJP-Led Delhi Government of Misleading Public
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has levelled serious allegations against the BJP-led Delhi government, accusing it of deceiving the public regarding the auditing of private school accounts.

At a press conference, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj outrightly dismissed the claims of auditing over 650 schools as a 'blatant lie.' Bharadwaj demanded the government make the audit reports publicly accessible to verify the claims. He further criticized the lack of action against errant schools, questioning if any were found faulty and if penalties were imposed.

The allegations have triggered a political row, intensifying the debate on transparency and regulatory practices within Delhi's educational landscape. While Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood boasts audits contrasting with AAP's tenure, the ongoing feud over school fee hikes and accountability persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025