Controversy Erupts Over CM's Husband's Alleged Role in Delhi Government

A new political controversy has ignited in Delhi following allegations by Leader of Opposition Atishi against Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's husband. Atishi claims he was involved in an official meeting with senior officers, sparking debates about his influence in governmental affairs.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Atishi's accusations as 'insulting.' In defense, Sachdeva detailed Rekha Gupta's political journey, emphasizing the legitimacy of family support for public representatives.

This exchange highlights gender-related power dynamics in politics, with Sachdeva accusing Atishi of irony in her remarks given her own position as a woman leader. The situation parallels scenarios of rural governance where elected officials' spouses assume active roles.

