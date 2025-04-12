Controversy Erupts Over CM's Husband's Alleged Role in Delhi Government
A political controversy has arisen in Delhi, as Atishi accuses the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's husband of unofficially leading a government meeting. Delhi BJP President defends Gupta, asserting support from family members is normal. Atishi’s comments draw parallels with rural governance, sparking a response from BJP.
A new political controversy has ignited in Delhi following allegations by Leader of Opposition Atishi against Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's husband. Atishi claims he was involved in an official meeting with senior officers, sparking debates about his influence in governmental affairs.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Atishi's accusations as 'insulting.' In defense, Sachdeva detailed Rekha Gupta's political journey, emphasizing the legitimacy of family support for public representatives.
This exchange highlights gender-related power dynamics in politics, with Sachdeva accusing Atishi of irony in her remarks given her own position as a woman leader. The situation parallels scenarios of rural governance where elected officials' spouses assume active roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
