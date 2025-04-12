Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over CM's Husband's Alleged Role in Delhi Government

A political controversy has arisen in Delhi, as Atishi accuses the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's husband of unofficially leading a government meeting. Delhi BJP President defends Gupta, asserting support from family members is normal. Atishi’s comments draw parallels with rural governance, sparking a response from BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:51 IST
Controversy Erupts Over CM's Husband's Alleged Role in Delhi Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new political controversy has ignited in Delhi following allegations by Leader of Opposition Atishi against Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's husband. Atishi claims he was involved in an official meeting with senior officers, sparking debates about his influence in governmental affairs.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Atishi's accusations as 'insulting.' In defense, Sachdeva detailed Rekha Gupta's political journey, emphasizing the legitimacy of family support for public representatives.

This exchange highlights gender-related power dynamics in politics, with Sachdeva accusing Atishi of irony in her remarks given her own position as a woman leader. The situation parallels scenarios of rural governance where elected officials' spouses assume active roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025