Explosive Attacks in Lebanon Intensify Hezbollah-Israel Conflict

A series of explosive attacks targeting electronic devices rocked Beirut and multiple parts of Lebanon on Wednesday, leaving at least nine people dead and over 300 injured, according to the Health Ministry. This follows a prior wave of explosions involving pagers used by Hezbollah that resulted in additional casualties.

The attacks, believed to be orchestrated by Israel, have amplified fears of an all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant addressed troops, indicating a new phase in the conflict. Several blasts were observed at a funeral for Hezbollah members in Beirut, and further incidents occurred in Sidon and southern Lebanon.

The attacks have caused widespread concern over indiscriminate casualties, affecting both Hezbollah members and civilians. UN human rights chief Volker Türk has called for an independent investigation into the mass explosions. The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant loss of life and displacement along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

(With inputs from agencies.)