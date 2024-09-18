Left Menu

Explosive Attacks in Lebanon Intensify Hezbollah-Israel Conflict

A series of explosive attacks in Lebanon has heightened fears of an escalating conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. At least nine people were killed and hundreds wounded in the latest attacks targeting electronic devices. Israel's defense minister hinted at a new phase in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:42 IST
Explosive Attacks in Lebanon Intensify Hezbollah-Israel Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A series of explosive attacks targeting electronic devices rocked Beirut and multiple parts of Lebanon on Wednesday, leaving at least nine people dead and over 300 injured, according to the Health Ministry. This follows a prior wave of explosions involving pagers used by Hezbollah that resulted in additional casualties.

The attacks, believed to be orchestrated by Israel, have amplified fears of an all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant addressed troops, indicating a new phase in the conflict. Several blasts were observed at a funeral for Hezbollah members in Beirut, and further incidents occurred in Sidon and southern Lebanon.

The attacks have caused widespread concern over indiscriminate casualties, affecting both Hezbollah members and civilians. UN human rights chief Volker Türk has called for an independent investigation into the mass explosions. The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant loss of life and displacement along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024