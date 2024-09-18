Maharashtra CM Backs Unified Elections

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed his support for the Union cabinet's recent decision to implement simultaneous elections as per a high-level panel's recommendations.

Addressing reporters, Shinde stated that frequent imposition of the model code of conduct stalls development projects, and the proposed reform would prevent such delays.

He also emphasized that this change would lead to significant savings on election expenditure and urged the Opposition not to politicise the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)