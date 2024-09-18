Political Showdown in West Bengal: Adhikari Slams CM Banerjee Over Flood Mismanagement

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her handling of recent floods in the state. Adhikari accused Banerjee of repeatedly blaming the Centre, the Jharkhand government, and the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for the floods while failing to take effective preventive measures.

In a post on X, Adhikari highlighted that a Rs 5000 crore World Bank loan, intended for building new irrigation structures, has not been effectively utilized. Adhikari questioned the efficacy of the government's flood management efforts, citing the recurrent inundation of districts like Bardhaman, Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, Paschim, and Purba Medinipur.

Adhikari's comments come amid Banerjee's active presence in flood-hit areas. The Chief Minister has also criticized external factors for the flooding and vowed to support affected communities, issuing instructions to her administration to address the crisis. However, Adhikari has urged Banerjee to put aside political posturing and focus on immediate relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)