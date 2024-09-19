Teamsters Union Declines Presidential Endorsement Amid Divided Support

The Teamsters union's executive board announced on Wednesday that it would not endorse any presidential candidate for the upcoming election. Despite polling that indicated a majority of its members supported Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris, the union noted the absence of universal backing for the former president.

According to Teamsters President Sean O'Brien, neither major candidate was able to offer serious commitments to the union to ensure that the interests of working people are prioritized over those of Big Business. This lack of strong assurances led to the union's decision to withhold endorsement.

The union's choice reflects a significant stance in labor politics, emphasizing the need for candidates to make more pronounced efforts to address and support the working class.

