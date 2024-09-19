Left Menu

Teamsters Union Declines Presidential Endorsement Amid Divided Support

The Teamsters union's executive board decided not to endorse any presidential candidate for 2023. Although internal polling showed a majority favored Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris, there was no universal support. Teamsters President Sean O'Brien cited a lack of strong commitments from either candidate on prioritizing workers over Big Business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 00:37 IST
Teamsters Union Declines Presidential Endorsement Amid Divided Support
  • Country:
  • United States

The Teamsters union's executive board announced on Wednesday that it would not endorse any presidential candidate for the upcoming election. Despite polling that indicated a majority of its members supported Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris, the union noted the absence of universal backing for the former president.

According to Teamsters President Sean O'Brien, neither major candidate was able to offer serious commitments to the union to ensure that the interests of working people are prioritized over those of Big Business. This lack of strong assurances led to the union's decision to withhold endorsement.

The union's choice reflects a significant stance in labor politics, emphasizing the need for candidates to make more pronounced efforts to address and support the working class.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024