Fed Initiates Aggressive Rate Cuts to Bolster Economy Ahead of Elections

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday initiated a substantial half-percentage-point interest rate cut to boost a cooling job market and continue curbing inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed confidence that the recalibration could sustain labor market strength while achieving the 2% inflation goal. Despite some dissent, the policy move aims to show commitment to economic stability.

The rate cut triggered a varied response among policymakers and the public, with repercussions expected in both the financial markets and the approaching U.S. presidential election.

