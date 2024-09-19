Left Menu

Fed Initiates Aggressive Rate Cuts to Bolster Economy Ahead of Elections

The Federal Reserve has announced a significant half-percentage-point interest rate cut to strengthen the weakening labor market and control inflation. The decision reflects a commitment to economic stability and received mixed reactions, including dissent from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman. Both political and financial sectors are observing the implications closely.

Updated: 19-09-2024 02:17 IST
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday initiated a substantial half-percentage-point interest rate cut to boost a cooling job market and continue curbing inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed confidence that the recalibration could sustain labor market strength while achieving the 2% inflation goal. Despite some dissent, the policy move aims to show commitment to economic stability.

The rate cut triggered a varied response among policymakers and the public, with repercussions expected in both the financial markets and the approaching U.S. presidential election.

