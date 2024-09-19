Iranian Hackers Target Biden Campaign with Stolen Trump Data

In a troubling development for the upcoming 2024 election, the FBI and other federal agencies announced on Wednesday that Iranian hackers have sent unsolicited, stolen information from Donald Trump's campaign to individuals connected with Joe Biden's campaign.

The federal announcement underscores a series of aggressive actions taken by Iran to meddle in the electoral process. This includes a hack-and-leak campaign specifically targeting Trump's campaign.

Officials stressed the importance of recognizing and countering these foreign interference efforts as they pose a significant threat to the integrity of the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)