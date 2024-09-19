Vice President Harris Criticizes Trump's Deportation Promise Amid Campaign Rally
Vice President Kamala Harris criticized former President Donald Trump's deportation plans during remarks at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's conference. Trump, hosting a rally in Uniondale, focused on maintaining Republican control of key districts. The Teamsters labor union declined to endorse either candidate, with both having met their representatives.
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday criticized Republican Donald Trump's promise to deport millions of people who are in the United States illegally, questioning his methods during the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's annual leadership conference. Harris claimed the nation could secure the border while providing a pathway to citizenship.
Trump, holding a rally in Uniondale, New York, rallied support to maintain Republican control of key coastal districts and promoted his new cryptocurrency venture. GOP strategies included protecting 18 Republicans in districts that Joe Biden carried in 2020.
The Teamsters labor union declined to endorse either Harris or Trump, noting insufficient support among its 1.3 million members. Both candidates had previously met with Teamsters representatives to secure their support.
