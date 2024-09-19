Trump Rallies in NY After Alleged Assassination Attempts

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accused "radical left" forces of targeting him and pledged to ramp up his campaign at his first rally since a second alleged assassination attempt. Speaking to a lively crowd of more than 10,000 in Uniondale, NY, Trump declared that such threats had only strengthened his resolve.

At the raucous Long Island sports arena, Trump referenced the recent Sunday arrest of an alleged gunman planning to shoot him in West Palm Beach, Florida. He also mentioned being wounded in July by another gunman during a Pennsylvania speech. Asserting divine protection, Trump underlined his survival as a sign of greater determination.

During his address, Trump criticized his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, without providing evidence for his claims linking the attempts on his life to the "radical left." He also expressed gratitude towards the Teamsters union for breaking their long-standing tradition of endorsing Democratic presidential candidates by staying neutral this election. The rally also aimed to support local Republican candidates, essential for maintaining control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

