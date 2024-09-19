Left Menu

Trump Rallies in NY After Alleged Assassination Attempts

Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, confronted claims of being targeted by 'radical left' forces at his campaign rally in Uniondale, NY, after surviving two alleged assassination attempts. He spoke to over 10,000 supporters, vowing renewed resolve. Trump criticized opponent Kamala Harris and thanked the Teamsters union for their endorsement break tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 08:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 08:21 IST
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accused "radical left" forces of targeting him and pledged to ramp up his campaign at his first rally since a second alleged assassination attempt. Speaking to a lively crowd of more than 10,000 in Uniondale, NY, Trump declared that such threats had only strengthened his resolve.

At the raucous Long Island sports arena, Trump referenced the recent Sunday arrest of an alleged gunman planning to shoot him in West Palm Beach, Florida. He also mentioned being wounded in July by another gunman during a Pennsylvania speech. Asserting divine protection, Trump underlined his survival as a sign of greater determination.

During his address, Trump criticized his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, without providing evidence for his claims linking the attempts on his life to the "radical left." He also expressed gratitude towards the Teamsters union for breaking their long-standing tradition of endorsing Democratic presidential candidates by staying neutral this election. The rally also aimed to support local Republican candidates, essential for maintaining control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

