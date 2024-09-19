FIRs Filed Against Railways Minister and BJP Leaders in Karnataka over Controversial Statements

An FIR has been lodged in Bengaluru against Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, who labelled Rahul Gandhi as the 'number one terrorist of the country' during a public statement on September 15. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara defended the registration of FIRs against BJP leaders, asserting that legal action will take place when limits are crossed. 'There is a cause for this action since Ravneet Singh Bittu has made a statement that Rahul Gandhi is a terrorist, naturally we cannot tolerate that,' Parameshwara stated on Thursday. He added, 'Party workers filed a complaint, and we registered an FIR.'

Amid the controversy over the Mandya clashes, FIRs have also been registered against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader R Ashoka on Wednesday for allegedly spreading false information regarding the clashes in Nagamangala town of Mandya, Karnataka. 'Shobha Karandlaje is a Union Minister and R Ashoka is LoP, when they go beyond the limit, naturally, the law will come into force,' said Parameshwara as he justified the FIRs.

Parameshwara dismissed BJP's claims of political bias, stating, 'There is no politicisation of the issue. Why do they make such statements? Why would we register an FIR without cause? When there is a cause of action, there will be a reaction. That is why FIRs have been filed.' The FIR against Shobha Karandlaje claims she falsely accused Mandya Police of arresting a Lord Ganesh idol in a social media post, cited under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS 2003) - Section 192, which pertains to incitement to provoke riots. In her defense, Karandlaje asserted her readiness to face the FIR while calling for an NIA probe into the Naagamangala incident.

The complaint against LoP R Ashoka alleges he posted misleading video clippings linked to the Nagamangala incident. This case has been lodged at the Nagamangala police station. Responding to the FIR, Ashoka criticized Parameshwara, suggesting an FIR should first be filed against him for 'giving false information' and diminishing the incident's severity. Ashoka denounced the FIR against him as an act of 'cowardice' and called the state government 'weak' for failing to prevent 'riots' in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)