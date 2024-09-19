Left Menu

The Gig Economy Battle: Trump vs. Harris

The rights of millions of gig workers in the U.S. could be significantly impacted by the upcoming presidential election. Trump and Harris have outlined differing policies, with Republicans supporting less regulation and Democrats advocating for more protections. The industry faces changes amid debates on worker classification and benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:34 IST
The Gig Economy Battle: Trump vs. Harris
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The rights of millions of independent workers in the United States may hinge on the presidential election, with supporters of the candidates pushing widely divergent views of how federal policy should regulate the gig economy.

In the United States, workers who find jobs via apps are mostly treated as independent contractors and have far fewer legal protections than traditional employees. Estimates of how many people earn money this way vary widely. The U.S. government has said it could be between 5 million and 30 million workers.

Industry group Flex said that 4.3% of American workers make money from an on-demand app. A study by the University of Chicago showed the number of people who collected income from one of these platforms tripled between 2017 and 2021. The Democratic and Republican parties have staked out different positions on how this work should be regulated, although presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have not made it clear how they would approach the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024