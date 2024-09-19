TDP Leader Alleges Corruption and Mismanagement in Tirumala TTD Operations

In the wake of the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam controversy, TDP leader Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy has launched scathing accusations against the previous YSR Congress administration. Kommareddy alleged that from 2019 to 2024, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as Chief Minister, had placed his own uncles as Chairmen of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). According to a preliminary vigilance report, funds up to Rs 530 crore were misappropriated, and traces of animal fat were found in the prasadam, bypassing lab tests.

The TDP leader further claimed that the CM and his uncles sold TTD Darshanam tickets on the black market, looting funds from the Srivani Trust. Pilgrims frequently protested the quality of food under Jagan Reddy's rule. Reacting strongly, former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy dismissed the claims, stating that God would not forgive those who make such accusations for political gain. He emphasized that the preparation of prasadam is strictly managed by holy Sri Vaishnavas, uninfluenced by authorities.

The controversy intensified when Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu alleged the use of animal fat in the prasadam made at the Sri Venkateswara Temple. Minister Nara Lokesh expressed shock over these revelations, emphasizing the temple's sacred status in a post on social media. The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara – an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is a revered site believed to provide solace to humanity in the Kali Yuga.

(With inputs from agencies.)