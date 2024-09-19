Left Menu

South Sudan's Election Postponement Sparks Disappointment among International Guarantors

International guarantors criticized South Sudan's transitional government for delaying elections initially scheduled for December, citing this as a failure to implement the 2018 peace plan. The extension, announced by President Salva Kiir, marks the second postponement following a similar delay in 2022. The international community urges expedited measures for elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:21 IST
South Sudan's Election Postponement Sparks Disappointment among International Guarantors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

International guarantors of South Sudan's peace process expressed disappointment in the transitional government's decision to postpone the December elections, viewing it as a sign of failure to implement the 2018 peace plan. President Salva Kiir extended the transitional period by two years, marking the second postponement after a delay in 2022.

Despite the formal peace achieved since the 2018 agreement ended a five-year conflict, violence continues to erupt frequently between rival communities. The decision was criticized by Britain, the United States, Norway, the European Union, Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands, who have been peace process guarantors since South Sudan's 2011 independence from Sudan. They described the extension as disappointing.

'This decision reflects the failure of the transitional government to implement the 2018 peace agreement despite the promises made in the 2022 'roadmap',' the guarantors said in a joint statement on Wednesday. 'Elections are crucial for lasting peace, and South Sudan's leaders must urgently create the necessary conditions for them to proceed,' they added. Efforts to reach information minister Michael Makuei for comments went unanswered. The postponed election would have elected leaders to replace the transitional government, including President Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar, who were adversaries during the civil war.

United Nations' special envoy for Sudan, Nicholas Haysom, also commented, stating that the country was evidently unprepared for elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024