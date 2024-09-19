South Sudan's Election Postponement Sparks Disappointment among International Guarantors

International guarantors of South Sudan's peace process expressed disappointment in the transitional government's decision to postpone the December elections, viewing it as a sign of failure to implement the 2018 peace plan. President Salva Kiir extended the transitional period by two years, marking the second postponement after a delay in 2022.

Despite the formal peace achieved since the 2018 agreement ended a five-year conflict, violence continues to erupt frequently between rival communities. The decision was criticized by Britain, the United States, Norway, the European Union, Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands, who have been peace process guarantors since South Sudan's 2011 independence from Sudan. They described the extension as disappointing.

'This decision reflects the failure of the transitional government to implement the 2018 peace agreement despite the promises made in the 2022 'roadmap',' the guarantors said in a joint statement on Wednesday. 'Elections are crucial for lasting peace, and South Sudan's leaders must urgently create the necessary conditions for them to proceed,' they added. Efforts to reach information minister Michael Makuei for comments went unanswered. The postponed election would have elected leaders to replace the transitional government, including President Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar, who were adversaries during the civil war.

United Nations' special envoy for Sudan, Nicholas Haysom, also commented, stating that the country was evidently unprepared for elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)